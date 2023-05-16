Elon Musk praises ‘insanely good’ Indian food, internet can’t stop reacting

Billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk, was found loving naan and butter chicken on a Twitter post. Several Twitter users rushed to suggest Musk different desi foods to try.

India is home to several kinds of cuisines which have become immensely popular in many foreign countries. People love desi food so much that chicken tikka masala was declared the national dish of the United Kingdom and butter chicken has become one of the most favourite dishes among foreigners.

The latest to join the Indian food lovers is billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk, who was found loving Naan and Butter Chicken on a Twitter post.

A Twitter user shared a picture of naan, rice, and butter chicken and wrote, “I love basic b****h Indian food, it’s so insanely good!” to which Musk replied, “True”.

His tweet quickly went viral, clocking over 2 million views on the platform.

People from across the globe and India rushed to the comments sections with their recommendations and suggestions of Indian food for Musk to try.

One user wrote, “Try yourself, there are thousands of varieties you have to try every day, some different dishes. Please plan a visit to India for the real taste of India.”



While another user recommended “Try Rajasthani Thali” and shared a picture of the same.

Another user recommended ‘Laccha Paratha’ as he simply wrote, “Try Lachha paratha next time.”

While some even proceeded to share the recipes of Indian food for Musk and other users to try.

“My fav recipe!!! Add seasoning to taste!!! Didn’t type and put in pc yet so mind the rough draft!!!” a user wrote while sharing a picture of the recipe for chicken curry.

Some users even thanked Musk for appreciating the cuisine.

While some even suggested business ideas for Musk’s next venture.

A user wrote, “Elon's next investment could be on setting up Indian Food Chain across the world. I can guarantee it will work.’

Last week, Musk announced that he has appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.

Musk had earlier mentioned his role will transition into an executive chair and CTO of the company and he will be overseeing product, software and sysops.

Yaccarino, who is a seasoned advertising professional, served as the Chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal Media.

As per reports, her team generated more than $100 billion in ad sales and launched the ad-supported streaming service of the company.

In her first public address as the new Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino said that she had been inspired by Musk's vision to create a brighter future and she mentioned that user feedback is vital to build Twitter 2.0, as per a Livemint report.