Elon Musk praises ‘insanely good’ Indian food, internet can’t stop reacting

Billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk, was found loving naan and butter chicken on a Twitter post. Several Twitter users rushed to suggest Musk different desi foods to try.

India is home to several kinds of cuisines which have become immensely popular in many foreign countries. People love desi food so much that chicken tikka masala was declared the national dish of the United Kingdom and butter chicken has become one of the most favourite dishes among foreigners.

A Twitter user shared a picture of naan, rice, and butter chicken and wrote, “I love basic b****h Indian food, it’s so insanely good!” to which Musk replied, “True”.