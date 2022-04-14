Elon Musk writes to Twitter Chairman, offers to buy company for $41 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for around $41 billion, just a few days after he rejected a seat on the board of the social media company.

On Thursday, Musk's $54.20 per share offer price was disclosed in a regulatory filing. It represents a 38 percent premium to the April 1 close of Twitter. April 1 was the the last trading day before the Musk's over 9 percent stake in the firm was made public.

The shares of Twitter saw a 12 percent jump in premarket trading.

Musk wrote a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor saying that since he made his investment, he now realizes that the company will not thrive nor serve the societal imperative in its present form. Twitter, he said, needs to be transformed as private firm.

Musk said his offer is the best and final one and if it is not accepted he will need to reconsider his position as a shareholder.

Earlier this week, the Tesla CEO had said he abandoned the plan to join the company's board, just as his tenure was to begin. Taking a seat at the board would have barred him from a possible company takeover.

