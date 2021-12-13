Elon Musk mocks party animal Finland PM with meme; find out why

Tesla Founder Elon Musk, who is known for his super active presence on micro-blogging site Twitter, on December 13, posted a meme mocking Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin for partying at a nightclub despite being exposed to COVID-19 positive people.

Marine, on December 4, was photographed dancing at a nightclub in Finland's capital Helsinki, hours after coming in close contact with her foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, who tested positive for the Coronavirus. The pictures of PM Marin partying at the club went viral after they were published by a local magazine, The Seiska.

The meme posted by Musk featured a man whispering into the ears of a woman partying at a club. The meme shows the man asking the woman ‘what do you do,’ to which the woman replies, "I'm the Prime Minister of Finland.” The man says ‘what,’ expressing shock.

Musk's tweet has so far received over 2.28 lakh likes along with nearly 15 thousand retweets on the microblogging site.

Facing a backlash for violating the COVID-19 protocols, Marin on December 6, apologised. In a Facebook post, on December 6, the Finland Prime Minister regretted her lapse in judgement and apologised for not socially distancing herself despite exposure to the COVID-19 threat.

Marin clarified that she was initially told that she did not need to isolate as she had received both the shots of her vaccine. However, she missed the following message where she was instructed to avoid social contacts. The Social Democratic PM added that soon after receiving the instruction on isolating, she undertook a COVID-19 test, reports of which had come negative.

"I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that," she wrote in her Facebook post.

Finland's COVID-19 guidelines do not require fully-vaccinated people to isolate even after coming into contact with a positive case but the guideline does advise people to practise voluntary restraint in social contacts if they are awaiting a COVID-19 test report.

According to separate guidelines for government ministers and officials, those exposed to COVID-19 infected people are recommended limiting social contact immediately after exposure, the BBC reported. In the Finnish Parliament, on December 6, PM Marin said she had not been provided with this guidance. She said she took personal responsibility for the lack of information while apologising for her actions, the report added.

Finland has been witnessing a sharp rise in fresh COVID-19 cases since September and has even reported eight cases of the new Omicron variant.