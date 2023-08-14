Mark Zuckerberg said it was time to move on from the plan of engaging in a cage fight with Elon Musk as the latter doesn't appear to be "serious."

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," Zuckerberg said in a post on his new text sharing app Threads.

In a series of tweets on August 11, Tesla's boss had said, "The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC)... And all proceeds go to veterans... And pediatric hospitals in Italy."

However, there has been no word on the date of the fight. In fact, last week, Musk said he may require surgery and is planning to receive an MRI on his neck and upper back, according to a post on X.

If the 52-year-old ultimately requires surgery, his condition could at least temporarily take some of his attention away from the proposed sparring match between him and Zuckerberg.

Given the mixed signals from Musk, Zuckerberg on Sunday said, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

This comes even as Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has said in a statement that he had spoken to Musk about hosting a "large charitable and historically evocative event".

He did not specify what the event would be, or when it might be held, saying only that it would not take place in Rome.

Opposition politicians denounced his willingness to let the social media and tech moguls fight it out in Italy.

According to Reuters, Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper suggested that if the fight happened, it might be staged in Pompeii, near Naples.

Musk threw down the gauntlet to Zuckerberg in a June 20 post, saying he was "up for a cage match" with his business rival, who is trained in jiujitsu.

A day later, Zuckerberg, who has posted pictures of matches he has won on his company's Instagram platform, asked Musk to "send location" for the proposed throwdown.