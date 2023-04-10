homeworld NewsElon Musk finally follows PM Modi on Twitter, sparks speculations of Tesla entering India

Elon Musk finally follows PM Modi on Twitter, sparks speculations of Tesla entering India

Elon Musk finally follows PM Modi on Twitter, sparks speculations of Tesla entering India
3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 10, 2023 7:10:54 PM IST (Published)

PM Modi is also one of the most followed leaders on Twitter as he has 87.7 million followers. A screenshot of a list of 194 people Musk follows showed PM Modi's name on Monday. Consequently, the screenshot soon started gaining traction on Twitter.

Elon Musk is the most followed person on the microblogging platform Twitter, but he follows only 194 accounts. He follows the likes of Satya Nadella, Barack Obama and Emmanuel Macron. All of these people are leaders in their own right and often share their wisdom on Twitter. However, Musk was not following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi till now.

Recommended Articles

View All

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why this might be the best time to take a gold loan?

Apr 10, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: AI and ethics — here's why the policy makers should worry about it

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why is Amul facing a backlash for entering the Bengaluru market?

Apr 7, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The US grabbed all attention on Monday by following PM Modi on Twitter. The news of Musk finally following PM Modi has drawn amusing reactions from many users, including a few speculating that Tesla, Elon Musk’s automotive and clean energy company known for its cars, could be entering the Indian market soon.

The development has generated tremendous buzz on Twitter in India and users are speculating whether Musk will now deepen his business ties with India. One user wrote, “What made Elon Musk follow Narendra Modi of India? Can we expect a Tesla factory there now?”

A screenshot of a list of 194 people Musk follows showed PM Modi's name on Monday. Consequently, the screenshot soon started gaining traction on Twitter. It is worth noting that Musk has 134.3 million followers on the platform. He became the most followed person on Twitter after surpassing former US President Barack Obama in late March. Meanwhile, PM Modi is also one of the most followed leaders on Twitter as he has 87.7 million followers.
ALSO READ|
Twitter algorithm to go open source at noon Pacific Time: Elon Musk
Musk has an impressive presence on Twitter and regularly shares interesting memes and jokes. He also provides important updates regarding his own companies. Last week, he announced that Tesla’s Starship is ready for launch and that he was waiting for regulatory approval.

Recently, he also announced that Tesla will be opening a grand Megafactory in Shanghai. Tesla aims to assemble 10,000 giant batteries annually for electric producers and distributors at that plant.

Elon Musk, the world’s second richest man, completed his $44bn takeover of Twitter in October last year. Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has brought about significant changes at the San Francisco-based company.
ALSO READ| WhatsApp Beta new features: Add, edit contacts from the app, Facebook stories integration and more
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Elon MuskPM ModiTwitter

Previous Article

Joe Biden says he will run again in 2024 Presidential election

Next Article

India, UK deny media reports of trade talks being suspended