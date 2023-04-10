Elon Musk finally follows PM Modi on Twitter, sparks speculations of Tesla entering India

PM Modi is also one of the most followed leaders on Twitter as he has 87.7 million followers. A screenshot of a list of 194 people Musk follows showed PM Modi's name on Monday. Consequently, the screenshot soon started gaining traction on Twitter.

Elon Musk is the most followed person on the microblogging platform Twitter, but he follows only 194 accounts. He follows the likes of Satya Nadella, Barack Obama and Emmanuel Macron. All of these people are leaders in their own right and often share their wisdom on Twitter. However, Musk was not following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi till now.

The US grabbed all attention on Monday by following PM Modi on Twitter. The news of Musk finally following PM Modi has drawn amusing reactions from many users, including a few speculating that Tesla, Elon Musk’s automotive and clean energy company known for its cars, could be entering the Indian market soon.

The development has generated tremendous buzz on Twitter in India and users are speculating whether Musk will now deepen his business ties with India. One user wrote, “What made Elon Musk follow Narendra Modi of India? Can we expect a Tesla factory there now?”

A screenshot of a list of 194 people Musk follows showed PM Modi's name on Monday. Consequently, the screenshot soon started gaining traction on Twitter. It is worth noting that Musk has 134.3 million followers on the platform. He became the most followed person on Twitter after surpassing former US President Barack Obama in late March. Meanwhile, PM Modi is also one of the most followed leaders on Twitter as he has 87.7 million followers.

ALSO READ|

Musk has an impressive presence on Twitter and regularly shares interesting memes and jokes. He also provides important updates regarding his own companies. Last week, he announced that Tesla’s Starship is ready for launch and that he was waiting for regulatory approval.

Recently, he also announced that Tesla will be opening a grand Megafactory in Shanghai. Tesla aims to assemble 10,000 giant batteries annually for electric producers and distributors at that plant.

Elon Musk, the world’s second richest man, completed his $44bn takeover of Twitter in October last year. Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has brought about significant changes at the San Francisco-based company.