Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, confirms secret second love child with stepdaughter

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk’s father Errol Musk has revealed that he sired a secret second love child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout in 2019.

Errol, 76, told English tabloid The Sun that he welcomed a daughter with 35-year-old Jana three years ago. In 2017, Musk senior had his first child, Elliot Rush nicknamed Rushi, with Jana.

Errol said the second child with Jana was “unplanned” and the two were no longer living together because of their 41-year age difference.

Billionaire Elon Musk had reportedly gone "berserk" when he was informed that his father was having a child with Jana, who lived with him while growing up. His other siblings were also shocked.

How is Elon Musk's father related to Jana Bezuidenhout?

Jana Bezuidenhout was four when Errol married her mother Heide with whom he spent 18 years and had two children. Heide was already the mother of three kids, including Jana, from a previous marriage.

It is believed that the arrival of Elliot Rush had caused a rift between Errol and Elon Musk and also split the family.

While Errol Musk has seven children, his son Elon has fathered 10.

While speaking to The Sun, Errol seemed to reason that giving birth to children was his only purpose.

“The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce,” the senior Musk said in the interview, adding that Elon or his younger brother Kimbal would not have existed if he had thought about it.

About his seventh child, Errol said she looked just like his two other daughters Rose and Tosca.

Asha Rose Musk was born to Errol and Heide, while Tosca Musk is his daughter with his first wife Maye Musk.

Errol said Jana’s sisters did not approve of their children. On his part, Elon Musk branded his estranged father a “terrible human being”.

In an interview with Rolling Stones in 2017, Elon said about his father: “Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done”.