Delhi Police’s reply to Elon Musk’s tweet is leaving everyone in splits

The original tweet from Musk has gone viral with over 18 million views and users are also loving Delhi Police’s response to it.

The Delhi Police Twitter handle which often engages users with quirky tweets has amused its followers again with a funny reply to Elon Musk’s tweet. Musk has posted about his son, Lil X curiously asking whether there are “police cats” like police dogs. Delhi Police responded with a wordplay citing the possible reason behind why there aren’t any police cats.

“Hi Elon Musk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration,” read the Delhi Police reply. Lil X is the son of Elon Musk and his former girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes.

One of them even suggested that the social media manager of the department deserves a promotion. “Arre bhai @DelhiPolice ki social media manager ko promotion,” the user wrote.

Another said that the joke made her day. “@DelhiPolice r u guys for real?Just made my weekend. More power guys. More success for crime prevention,” the user tweeted.

Both Musk and Delhi Police frequently engage people with their witty and creative tweets.

Lil X is the son of Elon Musk and his former girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes.

The Twitter boss’ post about his son X's question comes during his nearly 48-hours hiatus from tweeting daily. His absence had raised a few eyebrows with reports saying he wasn’t tweeting as he was believed to be in China.

His son’s original name is X Æ A-12, pronounced as X-Ash-A-12, which at the time created quite a flutter amongst people.

Musk's tweets are closely followed by his 141 million followers. Musk introduced several reforms after taking over Twitter last year. Recently he stepped down as the CEO and appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of the platform.