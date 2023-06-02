Delhi Police’s reply to Elon Musk’s tweet is leaving everyone in splits

The original tweet from Musk has gone viral with over 18 million views and users are also loving Delhi Police’s response to it.

The Delhi Police Twitter handle which often engages users with quirky tweets has amused its followers again with a funny reply to Elon Musk’s tweet. Musk has posted about his son, Lil X curiously asking whether there are “police cats” like police dogs. Delhi Police responded with a wordplay citing the possible reason behind why there aren’t any police cats.

“Hi Elon Musk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration,” read the Delhi Police reply. Lil X is the son of Elon Musk and his former girlfriend, Canadian singer Grimes.

Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration. https://t.co/W8CMMvYi9I — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 2, 2023