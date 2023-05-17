Elon Musk took a long 12-second pause before quoting from this 1987 Hollywood classic

While responding to a question on why he decided to attack American billionaire investor and philanthropist of Jewish origin George Soros, Tesla CEO Elon Musk loosely quoted a scene from the 1987 classic 'The Princess Bride', “Offer me money.. Offer me power.. I don’t care.”

Elon Musk took a long, thoughtful pause when CNBC’s David Faber asked a pointed question on why the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX won’t stop taking controversial political positions in his tweets when he knows it could affect the sentiment of potential buyers of Tesla cars or advertisers on Twitter.

In response, Musk paused for at least 12 long seconds before he went on to quote, loosely, a scene from the 1987 classic 'The Princess Bride', “Offer me money.. Offer me power.. I don’t care.” He was responding to a question on why he decided to attack George Soros, another American billionaire investor and philanthropist of Jewish origin.

“He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity,” Musk tweeted on May 16 triggering a rapturous debate on the social media platform he owns. Musk’s defence was that freedom of speech allows him to voice his opinion, however controversial, and that he doesn’t care if it costs him money.

Musk clarified that he isn’t an anti-semite (someone who’s hostile to Jews). “The phrase ‘The Jews’ spiked today on the list of topics trending on Twitter following a tweet with antisemitic overtones by none other than the owner and CEO of the social network, Elon Musk,” the Foreign Ministry of Israel tweeted on its official account.

On May 13, it came to light that a hedge fund owned by Soros had sold all of its Tesla stock.

The Soros Fund Management had bought Tesla shares in June last year, a month after Musk took charge of Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. It was seen as Soros expressing faith in Elon Musk at a time when the markets questioned the wisdom behind the investment in Twitter. The shares of Tesla lost more than half their value between January and September 2022 in a sell-off triggered, largely, by the fears around Musk’s bet on Twitter.

Soros had continued to buy Tesla shares till December 2022 but then, three months later, by March 2023, his fund had sold all of its stock. Musk’s rant against Soros followed a couple of days later.