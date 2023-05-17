Breaking News
Adani-Hindenburg probe | India's Supreme Court will hear SEBI's appeal for extension today
Elon Musk took a long 12-second pause before quoting from this 1987 Hollywood classic

By Sriram Iyer  May 17, 2023 8:35:18 AM IST (Updated)

While responding to a question on why he decided to attack American billionaire investor and philanthropist of Jewish origin George Soros, Tesla CEO Elon Musk loosely quoted a scene from the 1987 classic 'The Princess Bride', “Offer me money.. Offer me power.. I don’t care.”

Elon Musk took a long, thoughtful pause when CNBC’s David Faber asked a pointed question on why the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX won’t stop taking controversial political positions in his tweets when he knows it could affect the sentiment of potential buyers of Tesla cars or advertisers on Twitter.

In response, Musk paused for at least 12 long seconds before he went on to quote, loosely, a scene from the 1987 classic 'The Princess Bride', “Offer me money.. Offer me power.. I don’t care.” He was responding to a question on why he decided to attack George Soros, another American billionaire investor and philanthropist of Jewish origin.
“He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity,” Musk tweeted on May 16 triggering a rapturous debate on the social media platform he owns. Musk’s defence was that freedom of speech allows him to voice his opinion, however controversial, and that he doesn’t care if it costs him money.
X