English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld News

Elon Musk becomes first person in history to lose $200 billion

Elon Musk becomes first person in history to lose $200 billion

Elon Musk becomes first person in history to lose $200 billion
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Dec 31, 2022 3:00:28 PM IST (Published)

In November 2021, Musk's net worth reached its peak at $340 billion. Then after, he held the title of the richest person in the world for a period of time that lasted for more than a year. The French business tycoon and co-founder of the dominant LVMH, Bernard Arnault, passed him last month.

Elon Musk is the first person in history to have lost $200 billion off his net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. In January 2021, Musk reached the milestone of having more than $200 billion in "personal fortune," trailing only Jeff Bezos of Amazon.

Recommended Articles

View All
As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

IST2 Min(s) Read

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

IST4 Min(s) Read


Following the recent decrease in Tesla shares, Musk's net worth plummeted to $137 billion. This includes the dramatic 11 percent drop in Tesla shares on December 27.
For its two most popular models, Tesla is now giving American customers a $7,500 discount through the end of the year. Its Shanghai plant's production has apparently also been reduced.
Also read: Twitter: 2022 a roller coaster ride for the social media platform
In November 2021, Musk's net worth reached its peak at $340 billion. Then after, he held the title of the richest person in the world for a period of time that lasted for more than a year. The French business tycoon and co-founder of the dominant LVMH, Bernard Arnault, passed him last month.
In late October, Musk spent $44 billion to acquire the social media service Twitter. Since he sold a big portion of his Tesla shares to help pay for the acquisition, the electric vehicle manufacturer is no longer his largest asset.
Elon Musk has repeatedly blasted the Federal Reserve on Twitter for hiking interest rates at the quickest rate in decades.
"Tesla is executing better than ever!" Musk wrote on Twitter on December 17. "We don’t control the Federal Reserve. That is the real problem here."
Bloomberg noted a recent podcast interview by the billionaire entrepreneur, in which he was heard cautioning listeners about the risks of borrowing money during a tumultuous market period.
In the All-In podcast, which was broadcast this month, Musk is quoted as saying,"I would really advise people not to have margin debt in a volatile stock market and you know, from a cash standpoint, keep the powder dry. You can get some pretty extreme things happening in a down market."
Also read: Biggest billionaire losers of 2022 — Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos lead the list
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Elon MuskTeslaTwitter

Previous Article

Former Pope Benedict XVI passes away at 95 in Vatican city

Next Article

America's pioneering woman journalist Barbara Walters dead at 93

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X