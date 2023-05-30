Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes starts 11-year sentence at Texas prison

The federal judge who in November sentenced Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, 39, recommended she be incarcerated in a women’s prison camp in Bryan, Texas.

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes reported to a federal prison in Texas, where she will be serving an 11-year sentence for overseeing a blood-testing hoax which became a parable of hubris and greed in Silicon Valley.

The federal judge who in November sentenced Holmes, 39, recommended she be incarcerated in a women’s prison camp in Bryan, Texas. The location is around 100 miles from Houston, where Holmes grew up aspiring to become a technology visionary along the lines of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Homes has a son born in July 2021 a few weeks before the start of her trial and a 3-month-old daughter who was conceived after a jury convicted her on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022.