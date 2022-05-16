Elisabeth Borne was appointed France's new Prime Minister on Monday to become the second woman to hold the post in the country.

Borne, 61, succeeds Jean Castex, whose resignation was expected after President Emmanuel Macron's re-election last month.

Macron and Borne are expected to appoint the entire government in the coming days.

Borne is the second woman to hold the position after Edith Cresson, who was Prime Minister in 1991-1992 under Socialist President Francois Mitterrand.

She has served as Labor Minister in Macrons previous government since 2020. Prior to that, she was transport minister and then minister of ecological transition, also under Macron.

Jean Castex resigned from the Prime Minister's post on Monday. Castex came to the Elysee presidential palace on Monday to formally offer his resignation, which the president accepted, the Elysee said in a statement.

