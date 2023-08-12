Eiffel Tower temporarily closed after bomb threat; three levels evacuated

The organization responsible for the Eiffel Tower, SETE, confirmed that both bomb disposal experts and police were carefully inspecting the vicinity, including a restaurant situated on one of the tower's floors.

The Eiffel Tower on Saturday was temporarily closed to visitors as a precautionary step following a bomb threat, confirmed a French police source speaking to the Reuters news agency.

The security alert triggered the evacuation of all three levels of the iconic and symbolic centerpiece of central Paris. Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT), the AFP reported.

"The implementation of this standard protocol in such instances, although infrequent, is a necessary precaution," a spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.

Eiffel tower is one of the most visited tourist sites and attracted a staggering 6.2 million visitors in 2022.