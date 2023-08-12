Eiffel Tower temporarily closed after bomb threat; three levels evacuated

1 Min Read
The organization responsible for the Eiffel Tower, SETE, confirmed that both bomb disposal experts and police were carefully inspecting the vicinity, including a restaurant situated on one of the tower's floors.
The Eiffel Tower on Saturday was temporarily closed to visitors as a precautionary step following a bomb threat, confirmed a French police source speaking to the Reuters news agency.
The security alert triggered the evacuation of all three levels of the iconic and symbolic centerpiece of central Paris. Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT), the AFP reported.
The organization responsible for the site, SETE, confirmed that both bomb disposal experts and police were carefully inspecting the vicinity, including a restaurant situated on one of the tower's floors.
"The implementation of this standard protocol in such instances, although infrequent, is a necessary precaution," a spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.
Eiffel tower is one of the most visited tourist sites and attracted a staggering 6.2 million visitors in 2022.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill
Aug 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Guide to building an emergency fund: Why it is important and where should you invest?
Aug 12, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Monetary Policy Review | RBI maintains status quo on key policy rates and raises inflation projection
Aug 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance
Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read