Eid-Ul-Adha: History, significance and everything you need to know

Bakrid, or Eid-Ul-Adha, is known as the celebration of Sacrifice. It also marks the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Bakrid, or Eid-Ul-Adha, is a prominent Islamic festival which is celebrated all over the world. The festival is celebrated on the tenth day of the last month of the Islamic calendar, Dhu-al-Hijjah. This festival marks the completion of the yearly Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

The rituals of animal sacrifice are related to the legend of Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismail. On the day of celebration, Muslims sacrifice a sheep or a goat to Allah. The name 'Bakrid' comes from the act of sacrificing the goat to Allah.

This year, Eid-Ul-Adha will be celebrated from Thursday, June 29 to Friday, June 30.

The celebrations mark large gatherings at mosques for prayers, where an Imam leads the prayer and preaches on the goodness of sacrifice, compassion, and unity.

Eid-Ul-Adha: History and Significance

Bakrid or Eid-Ul-Adha as a festival glorifies the dedication of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obeisance to Allah. It is believed that Allah instructed the Prophet to show his devotion towards him, so he sent the angel Jibril or Gabriel to replace a goat for Ibrahim’s son.

From that instance, devotees believed and celebrated Eid-Ul-Adha by sacrificing a goat or sheep as an offering to Allah.

The sacrificial meat is divided into three parts, in which one part goes to the needy and poor, another part goes to friends and family, and the last share is set aside for their consumption. The three parts indicate devotion, submission, and willingness to surrender to Allah.

Eid-Ul-Adha: Celebration

Eid prayers are organised in the morning at mosques on this day. It features preaching by Imam followed by a prayer.

Bakrid is known for its generosity, and Muslims are encouraged to donate to charities and poor people, especially to those who need help. In today’s world, another way to celebrate the occasion is to donate to a charity or group that provides help to the less fortunate.