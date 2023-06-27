Eid-Ul-Adha: History, significance and everything you need to know

Bakrid, or Eid-Ul-Adha, is known as the celebration of Sacrifice. It also marks the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Bakrid, or Eid-Ul-Adha, is a prominent Islamic festival which is celebrated all over the world. The festival is celebrated on the tenth day of the last month of the Islamic calendar, Dhu-al-Hijjah. This festival marks the completion of the yearly Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

The rituals of animal sacrifice are related to the legend of Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismail. On the day of celebration, Muslims sacrifice a sheep or a goat to Allah. The name 'Bakrid' comes from the act of sacrificing the goat to Allah.

This year, Eid-Ul-Adha will be celebrated from Thursday, June 29 to Friday, June 30.