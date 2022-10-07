Eid Milad un nabi: Date, history and significance

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini As the date of Eid Milad is dependent on the Islamic calendar, its date on the Gregorian calendar can change. This year, the date of Eid Milad is the evening of October 8 till the evening of October 9.

Eid Milad un nabi is the observation of the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad. According to Sunni Islamic scholars, Prophet Mohammad was born in Mecca, around approximately 570 AD on the 12th day of the month of Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

Most Shia scholars instead place the date on the 17th of Rabi' al-awwal.

The day is marked with sombre celebrations and mourning since it is the day of both the Prophet’s birth as well as his death in 632 AD.

Most Islamic countries commemorate the day but conservative schools of Islamic thought like Wahhabism-Salafism, Deobandism and Ahl-i Hadith consider the day to be a bid'ah or bidat.

A bidat is a religious invention not expressively seen in most sources of Islamic law. As a result, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are two of the only Muslim-majority countries that do not mark Eid Milad un nabi.

History

The first recorded instance of a grand celebration of Eid Milad un Nabi or Mawlid was noted in Egypt nearly 600 years after the death of the Prophet, though some accounts state that the celebrations may have begun in Syria or Iraq as well.

Most scholars agree that the grand celebrations for the day were seen mostly in Egypt under the Fatimid dynasty, who claimed lineage from Mohammad through his daughter Fatima.

Date

Significance

One of the major festivals in the Islamic world, Eid Milad is seen as a day to offer thanks, prayers and congregate with family and friends. People arrange feasts and gatherings, and many Muslims visit shrines, mosques and dargahs on the day.