When is Eid al-Adha 2022? Here’s a look at history of Bakrid, significance and more

The International Astronomical Centre has announced that six Islamic countries of Jordan, Morocco, Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia and UAE are likely to celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha on July 9, the Emirates News Agency reported.

In India, Eid al-Adha, which is also known as Bakrid (Bakri Eid) and Eid ul-Zuha, will begin on July 9 and end in the evening of July 10.

The month of Zul Hijjah, one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar, will begin on June 30, Mohammad Odeh, chairman of the International Astronomical Centre, said. Eid al-Adha is observed on the 10th of Zul-Hijjah.

Observers in the six Islamic countries will observe the crescent moon on June 29, the Emirates News Agency reported.

History

The history of Eid al-Adha dates back to 4,000 years ago when Prophet Abraham, who is believed to be an ancestor of Prophet Muhammad, was asked by God to sacrifice what he loved the most. According to legends, the prophet was ready to sacrifice his son, Ismail, when he was stopped by an angel. The angel said God was convinced of his love and devotion for him.

The story of Prophet Abraham’s sacrifice first found its mention in the Hebrew Bible, written around the 8th to 1st Century BCE.

Significance

Eid al-Adha is considered the second holiest festival of Muslims as it is celebrated to commemorate the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail at the behest of God.

On this day, Muslim communities across the world offer prayers at mosques for peace and prosperity.

The festival is also important as it coincides with the annual Haj pilgrimage to the holy town of Mecca.

As part of the celebrations, people get together to feast and exchange gifts. They also sacrifice animals as part of their qurbani (sacrifice) and distribute it among the poor.