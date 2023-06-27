Eid al-Adha 2023 wishes, messages and quotes to share with your family and friends

Here are some Eid Mubarak greetings, messages, and quotes you can send to your loved ones to help them celebrate this joyous event with their families and close friends.

Eid-ul-Adha is a three-day-long festival. People, during this time, remember the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim. As they say any occasion is incomplete without wishes and greetings, and we have made a list for you.

Here are some Eid Mubarak greetings, messages, and quotes you can send to your loved ones to help them celebrate this joyous event with their families and close friends. This year, Eid-Ul-Adha will be celebrated from Thursday, June 29 to Friday, June 30.

Eid al-Adha 2023 WhatsApp Wishes, Facebook Messages, and Quotes to share with your friends

– May God almighty accept all your sacrifices and reward you with a life that is full of cheers and successes. A heartiest Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you!

– May your plate of life be always full of juicy kababs & tikas, topped with the chutney of happiness. With best wishes, Happy EID!

– On this blessed occasion of devotion and sacrifice, may bless you with all you desire for. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

– May this special day bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone. Wishing you a very very Happy Eid al-Adha.

– May Allah grant you and your family a peaceful and prosperous life. May the blessings of Allah never leave your side. Wishing you the heartiest Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

– Today, I pray that happiness stays at your door, may it knock early and stay late. And leave the gift of Allah’s love, peace, joy and good health behind. Happy Bakrid!

– May this divine festival give you the courage to tread the right path always. Happy Bakrid!

– Sending you lots of love and warm wishes on Eid-ul-Adha and praying that your life is filled with His graces and blessings. Happy Eid!

– Wishing you love, laughter and joy on this special day. Eid Mubarak!

– Make love and kindness your way of life, and promise yourself that you will never choose the wrong path, Eid Mubarak!