Eastern Japan rattled by strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake, no tsunami alert

The tremor not only rattled buildings in Tokyo but also affected the surrounding prefectures, as reported by local media.

An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck eastern Japan on Friday, May 26, according to public broadcaster NHK. The tremor not only rattled buildings in Tokyo but also affected the surrounding prefectures, as reported by local media.

NHK confirmed that no tsunami warning was issued in the aftermath of the earthquake.