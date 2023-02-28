Turkey earthquakes caused $34.2 billion in physical damage, World Bank reports

The report also acknowledges that recovery and reconstruction costs will be much larger, potentially twice as large, and that economic disruptions associated with the earthquakes will also add to the cost.

A recent report from the World Bank has estimated that the direct physical damages caused by the two large earthquakes that hit Turkey on February 6 cost over $34.2 billion — equivalent to 4 percent of the nation's GDP in 2021. The report also acknowledges that recovery and reconstruction costs will be much larger, potentially twice as large, and that economic disruptions associated with the earthquakes will also add to the cost.

The earthquakes, which measured 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, were followed by over 7,500 aftershocks and two additional earthquakes causing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure in the area.

This has resulted in the largest disaster to hit the country in over 80 years and has inflicted the heaviest damage in 11 provinces in southern Turkey. These regions have some of the highest poverty rates in Turkey and also host more than 1.7 million Syrian refugees, which is almost 50 percent of the total Syrian refugee population in Turkey. The death toll has surpassed 50,000 people across Turkey and Syria, reports say.

The Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE) report, which focuses on the direct physical damages in Turkey , estimates that 1.25 million people have been temporarily rendered homeless due to moderate to severe damage or complete building collapse.

The report also highlights that 81 percent of the estimated damages occurred in Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Malatya and Adıyaman provinces, which are home to around 6.45 million people.

Direct damages to residential buildings account for 53 percent ($18 billion) of the total damage, with 28 percent of damage ($9.7 billion) in non-residential buildings and 19 percent of damage ($6.4 billion) related to infrastructure.

The World Bank has already mobilized its technical expertise and financing to support Turkey's recovery efforts, including an initial package of $1.78 billion in assistance announced on February 9. Its report highlights the need for immediate assistance to affected communities, including the provision of food, shelter and water. It noted that the earthquake had disrupted key infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and water supply systems, making it difficult to deliver aid and emergency services.

The aid package comprises immediate assistance of $780 million via Contingent Emergency Response Components (CERCs) from two existing projects in Turkey and $1 billion in a new emergency recovery project to support those affected by this catastrophe.

“This disaster serves as a reminder of Türkiye’s high risk to earthquakes and of the need to enhance resilience in public and private infrastructure. As a leader in disaster risk management, the World Bank is committed to accompany Türkiye in its efforts to a disaster-resilient economic recovery,” said Humberto Lopez, World Bank Country Director for Türkiye.

The World Bank's partnership with Turkey dates back to 1950. In recent years, the Bank has become a leading partner in supporting disaster risk management and urban development in Turkey. The Bank has implemented several projects, including the Istanbul Seismic Risk Mitigation and Emergency Preparedness Project and the Safe Schools Project financed by the Facility for Refugees in Turkey.

The GRADE report for Syria, which was also hit by the earthquakes , is scheduled for release on February 28. The World Bank has undertaken this report to estimate direct physical damages and support the process of developing a roadmap for recovery and reconstruction.