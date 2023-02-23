Strong earthquake of magnitude 7.2 strikes Tajikistan, near border with China

Earthquake in tajikistan: The epicenter is about 82 km from the nearest border with China and was strongly felt in Kashgar and Artux in the western part of the Xinjiang region, CCTV reported.

An earthquake of 7.3 magnitude occurred in Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck around 5:37 am local time 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres (12.7 miles). Meanwhile, China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep.

The USGS estimates that "little or no population" will be exposed to landslides from the earthquake. The area is remote and lightly populated.

The earthquake’s epicentre appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China. A 5.0 magnitude aftershock hit the area about 20 minutes after the initial quake.