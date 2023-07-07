Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Pakistan

homeworld NewsEarthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Pakistan

Jul 7, 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Pakistan on Friday. Tremors were felt around 5:11 am. the National Center for Seismology said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-07-2023, 05:11:28 IST, Lat: 31.22 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

