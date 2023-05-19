7.7 magnitude earthquake off New Caledonia triggers tsunami warning

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake, that struck southeast of Loyalty Islands in New Caledonia, hit a depth of 38 km. It triggered a tsunami warning for the areas of New Caledonia, Vanuatu, and Fiji.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeast of Loyalty Islands in New Caledonia, triggering a tsunami warning, authorities said. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated the earthquake hit a depth of 38 km (24 miles).

The earthquake in the Pacific occurred southwest of Fiji, east of Australia and north of New Zealand.

It triggered a warning of a possible tsunami for the areas of New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Fiji, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) stated. Meanwhile, Australia's meteorology bureau also said there was a threat for the Lord Howe Island off its east coast.

Tsunami waves are possible within 1,000 km of the earthquake, the Pacific warning centre added, news agency AFP reported.

The PTWC said waves up to 10 feet/ 3 metre, above tides, were possible for Vanuatu. It added that wave up to 3 feet or 1 metre were possible for New Caledonia, Fiji, Kiribati and New Zealand.

Smaller waves were possible for Guam, Papua New Guinea and other Pacific Islands.

New Zealand said it was in the process of assessing if the earthquake posed any threats to its coasts.