Third earthquake hits Nepal in a week, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

By Pihu Yadav

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm, on Saturday. Tremors were felt around Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground, as reported by National Center for Seismology.

This is the third earthquake to hit Nepal in a week.

An IMD official said the quake originated in Nepal at a depth of 10 km with Latitude 29.28 N and Longitude 81.20 E.

In Uttarakhand, the tremors were felt in places including Pithoragarh, Munsiyari and Gangolihat.

"The origin of the earthquake was 10 km deep and 3 km from Silanga town of Nepal. The affected countries are India, China and Nepal," Pithoragarh Disaster Management Officer BS Mahar told PTI.

There was no immediate report of any damage. Further details are awaited.

National Center for Seismology also reported an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning. The quake hit the area at 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said.

(With PTI inputs)