Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude shakes Turkey-Syria border region

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake with a depth of two km (1.2 miles), hit the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The incident occurred just two weeks after the deadliest earthquake in modern Turkish history left tens of thousands of people dead.

The epicentre of the quake was located near the southern city of Antakya and its effects were felt as far away as Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon.

This was reported just a few hours after U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, promised Turkey assistance "for as long as it takes" following the recent deadly earthquakes in the same area two weeks ago.

On February 6, two major earthquakes struck Turkiye, affecting not only the immediate region but also neighboring Syria.

As per the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority AFAD, the death toll from the earthquakes has risen to 41,156 in Turkey. The number is expected to increase as 385,000 apartments have been either destroyed or severely damaged, and many people are still missing.

President Tayyip Erdogan has announced that the construction of nearly 200,000 apartments in 11 provinces affected will begin next month.

In addition, the United States has pledged its support to the earthquake response in both the countries, with the U.S. State Department announcing that its total humanitarian assistance has reached $185 million.