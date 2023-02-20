Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude shakes Turkey-Syria border region

This occurred just a few hours after U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, promised Turkey assistance "for as long as it takes" following the recent deadly earthquakes in the same area two weeks ago.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake with a depth of two km (1.2 miles), hit the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

On February 6, two major earthquakes struck Turkiye, affecting not only the immediate region but also neighboring Syria. These earthquakes resulted in over a million people becoming homeless and caused a significantly higher number of casualties than the official count of 46,000 in both countries.