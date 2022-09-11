    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes near Mentawai Islands, Indonesia

    Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes near Mentawai Islands, Indonesia

    Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes near Mentawai Islands, Indonesia
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Sunday, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. There was no danger of tsunami.

    An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Sunday, the country's geophysics agency (BMKG) said. There was no danger of tsunami.
    The quake was at a depth of 27 km (17 miles) and was followed by one of magnitude 5.3 in the same area, BMKG reported. Local online media said one person was injured in the head by falling wood.
    Also on Sunday, east of the vast Indonesian archipelago, an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea, reportedly damaging property and spreading panic among residents.
    Indonesia straddles the "Pacific Ring of Fire", where different tectonic plates of the Earth's crust meet and create frequent seismic activity.
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    EarthquakeIndonesia earthquaketsunami

    Previous Article

    US National Day of Service and Remembrance: History and significance

    Next Article

    India opts out of IPEF's trade pillar but to wait for final contours, says Piyush Goyal

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng