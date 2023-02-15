New Zealand was shaken by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake near Wellington, with tens of thousands feeling the tremors. The quake began with a large jolt, followed by at least 30 seconds of moderate shaking, described by some as "massive" and "scary." The earthquake comes on the heels of Cyclone Gabrielle, which caused widespread damage across the North Island this week

A powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake has rattled New Zealand, causing tens of thousands of residents to feel the effects. The earthquake was centered near Wellington and occurred at a depth of 48km, according to the government seismic monitor, GeoNet.

The quake began with a large jolt, followed by at least 30 seconds of moderate shaking, described by some as "massive" and "scary." As of 8:30 pm, nearly 70,000 Kiwis had reported feeling the earthquake through the official GeoNet site, including in Auckland and Christchurch.

Despite the strong tremors, there have been no immediate reports of civilian casualties or major damage. The National Emergency Management Agency has advised that there is no threat of a tsunami.

#Earthquake confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M6.1 || 78 km NW of Lower Hutt (New Zealand) || 5 min ago (local time 19:38:07). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/QLRK4EGfmz — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 15, 2023

However, this earthquake comes on the heels of Cyclone Gabrielle, which caused widespread damage across the North Island this week, leaving four people dead, over 10,000 people displaced, and widespread destruction.

Also read | Cyclone Gabrielle moves away from New Zealand, recovery efforts begin

New Zealand is situated on the "Ring of Fire," a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches encircling much of the Pacific Ocean, which is known for its seismically active region.

The country has experienced several earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in the past, leading to robust building codes and preparation for natural disasters. Authorities are monitoring the situation and urging residents to remain alert in the event of aftershocks.