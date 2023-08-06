Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts east China, 21 injured

homeworld NewsEarthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts east China, 21 injured

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 6, 2023 8:30:53 AM IST (Published)

Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported that 21 people were injured and 126 buildings collapsed after an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolted the eastern Chinese province of Shandong on Sunday.
According to China Earthquake Networks Center, the earthquake was 10 km deep and struck the Pingyuan County of Dezhou City at 02:33 a.m.
China Railway Group suspended some train operations on routes including the Beijing-Shanghai Railway and Beijing-Kowloon Railway in response to the earthquake, CCTV reported.

