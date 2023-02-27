English
Indonesia struck by earthquake of 5.5 magnitude in Sulawesi

Feb 27, 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Sulawesi, Indonesia on Monday earning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said. It had a depth of 12 km, the EMSC said.

The EMSC had reported another quake of magnitude 6.4 in Tobelo, Indonesia, on February 24.
This news comes as Turkey and Syria grapple from one of the worst earthquakes in recent history that has led to death of over 50,000 people.
With agency inputs.
 
    X