Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Locals say 'we threw ourselves, continued to shake outside'

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 21, 2023 12:24 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey's southern province of Hatay and northern Syria on Monday, killing three people and injuring over 200 others. The recent tremors were centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and were felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. The earthquake was reported just a few weeks after a strong quake of 7.4 magnitude left nearly 45,000 dead in both countries. Hatay was the hardest hit among other regions as rescuers struggled to find survivors in bad weather conditions. Follow Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates here:

Live Updates

Turkey LIVE updates | Morning visuals from the calamity site

Feb 21, 2023 12:24 PM

Turkey Earthquake LIVE: Cleanup underway in Kahramanmaras after fresh wave of earthquakes rock Turkey and Syria.

Feb 21, 2023 12:06 PM

Major earthquakes in Turkey | AFP Graphics map of Turkey showing earthquakes above a magnitude of 5.5 according to USGS records, since 1975

Feb 21, 2023 11:49 AM

Turkey earthquake LIVE updates: Residents in Syrian city prepare to sleep in parks 

Residents in the Syrian city of Idlib were reportedly preparing to sleep in parks and other public places, while fuel lines formed at gas stations as people attempted to get as far as possible from any buildings that might collapse.

Feb 21, 2023 11:41 AM

Turkey earthquake update: 'We all threw ourselves outside', locals recall moment when tremors swept across Turkey, Syria

Mehmet Salhaoglullari, from a village near Samandag, said he was eating at a restaurant when the building began to shake. “We all threw ourselves outside and we continued to shake outside,” he said. In the Turkish city of Adana, eyewitness Alejandro Malaver said people left homes for the streets, carrying blankets into their cars. Malaver said everyone is really scared and “no one wants to get back into their houses.” (Reuters inputs)

Feb 21, 2023 10:47 AM

Turkey earthquake LIVE: CNN Turk showed a rescue team climbing a ladder to enter one building where some people had been trapped after the latest tremor. It said the quake struck while people were in the already damaged building to retrieve possessions before it was demolished.

Feb 21, 2023 10:32 AM

Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Thought the Earth was going to split open, says Antakya resident

Muna Al Omar said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the ground started heaving again. “I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet,” she was quoted by Reuters as saying as she cried while holding her 7-year-old son in her arms.

Feb 21, 2023 9:58 AM

Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: President Tayyip Erdogan speaks about construction work

President Tayyip Erdogan said construction work on nearly 200,000 apartments in 11 earthquake-hit provinces of Turkey would begin next month.

Feb 21, 2023 9:50 AM

Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Mounds of debris, discarded furniture lined the dark

Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas was quoted by Reuters as saying that he had received reports about some people stuck under rubble after the latest earthquake. Three people were killed and more than 200 injured, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. In Samandag, residents said more buildings collapsed but most of the town had already fled after the initial earthquakes. Mounds of debris and discarded furniture lined the dark, abandoned streets.

Feb 21, 2023 9:43 AM

Turkey Earthquake: Rescuers rush to save trapped animals in Turkish city after earthquake

Every day since the deadly February 6 quake, rescue workers from HAYTAP, the Turkish Animal Rights Federation, have scoured the rubble in Antakya saving cats, dogs, rabbits, cows and pigeons from the ruins.

Feb 21, 2023 9:39 AM

Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: 6,000 aftershocks recorded since February 6 earthquake

According to AFAD, more than 6,000 aftershocks have been recorded since the 7.8-magnitude quake hit Turkey and Syria.

Feb 21, 2023 9:28 AM

Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: 3 dead, 213 injured after fresh tremors of 6.4 magnitude

Three people died and 213 were injured after fresh tremors were felt across Turkey, Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The incident occurred just two weeks after the deadliest earthquake in modern Turkish history left over 45,000 people dead. The epicentre of the quake was located near the southern city of Antakya and its effects were felt as far away as Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon.

Feb 21, 2023 9:23 AM