Turkey earthquake LIVE updates: Residents in Syrian city prepare to sleep in parks
Residents in the Syrian city of Idlib were reportedly preparing to sleep in parks and other public places, while fuel lines formed at gas stations as people attempted to get as far as possible from any buildings that might collapse.
Turkey earthquake update: 'We all threw ourselves outside', locals recall moment when tremors swept across Turkey, Syria
Mehmet Salhaoglullari, from a village near Samandag, said he was eating at a restaurant when the building began to shake. “We all threw ourselves outside and we continued to shake outside,” he said. In the Turkish city of Adana, eyewitness Alejandro Malaver said people left homes for the streets, carrying blankets into their cars. Malaver said everyone is really scared and “no one wants to get back into their houses.” (Reuters inputs)
Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Thought the Earth was going to split open, says Antakya resident
Muna Al Omar said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the ground started heaving again. “I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet,” she was quoted by Reuters as saying as she cried while holding her 7-year-old son in her arms.
Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Mounds of debris, discarded furniture lined the dark
Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas was quoted by Reuters as saying that he had received reports about some people stuck under rubble after the latest earthquake. Three people were killed and more than 200 injured, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. In Samandag, residents said more buildings collapsed but most of the town had already fled after the initial earthquakes. Mounds of debris and discarded furniture lined the dark, abandoned streets.
Turkey Earthquake: Rescuers rush to save trapped animals in Turkish city after earthquake
Every day since the deadly February 6 quake, rescue workers from HAYTAP, the Turkish Animal Rights Federation, have scoured the rubble in Antakya saving cats, dogs, rabbits, cows and pigeons from the ruins.
Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: 3 dead, 213 injured after fresh tremors of 6.4 magnitude
Three people died and 213 were injured after fresh tremors were felt across Turkey, Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The incident occurred just two weeks after the deadliest earthquake in modern Turkish history left over 45,000 people dead. The epicentre of the quake was located near the southern city of Antakya and its effects were felt as far away as Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon.