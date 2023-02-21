Turkey earthquake videos go viral — 'felt like the end of the world,' say locals | Watch

The incident occurred just two weeks after the deadliest earthquake in modern Turkish history left tens of thousands of people dead. The epicentre of the quake was located near the southern city of Antakya and its effects were felt in the neighboring countries as well.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The depth of the earthquake is said to be two km (1.2 miles).

CNN Turk reported that six people were killed in an earthquake which struck the border region of Turkey and Syria, two weeks after a larger quake killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.

Meanwhile, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 294 people were injured with 18 seriously hurt.

This was reported just a few hours after US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, promised Turkey assistance "for as long as it takes" following the recent deadly earthquakes in the same area two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, several videos of the incident have emerged.

A car’s dash camera captured the footage of the earthquake that took place in Turkey's Hatay. The Turkish region was the epicenter of the quake and disaster management agency AFAD said the country has recorded 32 aftershocks following the twin earthquakes.

Another video in Turkey's Hatay showing people escape the earthquake. The video was circulated by Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University.

Middle East Correspondent for BBC World Service, Nafiseh Kohnavard shared a video capturing scary moments of frightened people fleeing their homes after the quake.