Turkey earthquake videos go viral — 'felt like the end of the world,' say locals | Watch

The incident occurred just two weeks after the deadliest earthquake in modern Turkish history left tens of thousands of people dead. The epicentre of the quake was located near the southern city of Antakya and its effects were felt in the neighboring countries as well.
Another video in Turkey's Hatay showing people escape the earthquake. The video was circulated by Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University.
🚨🚨 A Car’s dash cam shows the footage of the earthquake that took place in Hatay, Turkey today🙏pic.twitter.com/mdAUcSNHSE— Pubity (@PubityIG) February 21, 2023
FLASH: Two new earthquakes have hit the Turkey-Syria Border, AGAIN. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by a 5.8 tremor shook the Hatay area, located south of Turkey. pic.twitter.com/0nwNKYht4B— Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) February 20, 2023
Scary moments of the earthquake tonight in Idlib, Syria caught on camera #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/wvalqQFLR9— Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) February 20, 2023
🚨🚨 Two powerful earthquakes have shaken the already devastated Turkey-Syria border.“This Earthquake, really feeling like the end of the world”pic.twitter.com/RtqnZbjSuW— Pubity (@PubityIG) February 21, 2023