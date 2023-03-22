At least 9 killed, over 100 injured as powerful earthquake jolts Pakistan

Over 100 people were brought to hospitals in the Swat valley region of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a state of shock, a spokesman for Pakistan’s emergency services said.

At least nine people were killed and more than 100 were injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, local media reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Over 100 people were brought to hospitals in the Swat valley region of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in a state of shock, Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for Pakistan’s emergency services was quoted by The Associated Press as saying.

Faizi and other officials said nine people were killed when roofs collapsed in various parts of northwestern Pakistan. The earthquake triggered landslides in some of the mountainous areas, disrupting traffic.

According to initial reports, tremors were felt in various cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Strong tremors were also felt in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and Gilgit-Baltistan areas, local media reported.

Television footage showed panic-stricken citizens out on the streets. Some were seen reciting verses from the Quran, Islam’s holy book, AP reported. "These terrified people collapsed, and some of them collapsed because of the shock of the earthquake," Faizi said. He said most were later discharged from the hospital.

At the time of the earthquake, a stampede was reported in the markets of Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. Media reports also suggested cracks had appeared in some apartment buildings in the city.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif asked disaster management officials to remain vigilant to handle any situation, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

An emergency was declared in the hospitals of the federal capital on the instructions of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the international seismological centre, apart from Pakistan, tremors were also felt in India, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan.

Earthquakes are common in Pakistan.

(With inputs from AP, PTI)