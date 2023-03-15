homeworld NewsEarthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Hotan in China

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Hotan in China

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 15, 2023 10:59:46 AM IST (Published)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-south-east of Hotan, China, on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. No casualties have been reported yet.

Recommended Articles

View All

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Hotan is a major oasis town in southwestern Xinjiang, an autonomous region in Western China.
The earthquake occurred around 2:30 am IST and hit Hotan at a depth of 17 km, the USGS said.
The earthquake's epicentre was 35.053°N and 81.395°E, respectively.
With agency inputs.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

chinaEarthquake

Previous Article

Imran Khan arrest: Police use tear gas, water cannons as supporters protest outside Lahore residence

Next Article

Imran Khan releases new video as Pakistan's Zaman Park 'remains under siege' for over 12 hours | WATCH