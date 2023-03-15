Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Hotan in China

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 263 km south-south-east of Hotan, China, on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. No casualties have been reported yet.

Hotan is a major oasis town in southwestern Xinjiang, an autonomous region in Western China.

The earthquake occurred around 2:30 am IST and hit Hotan at a depth of 17 km, the USGS said.

The earthquake's epicentre was 35.053°N and 81.395°E, respectively.

With agency inputs.