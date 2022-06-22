At least 255 people have reportedly died in an earthquake that shook eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday. The earthquake had a magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale and tremors were also felt in Pakistan, the National Center for Seismology said.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre was about 44 km from Khost city in Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51 km. In Pakistan, tremors were felt in Islamabad and eastern Punjab province, the Guardian cited the country's meteorological department as saying .

Afghanistan’s Bakhtar news agency reported that at least 255 people were killed and 155 others were injured in the earthquake. The majority of deaths were confirmed in the Paktika province, where 100 people were killed and 250 injured, Reuters quoted Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, the head of the Taliban, as saying.

Some deaths were also reported in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost. Meanwhile, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said rescuers were arriving by helicopter.

Amid the chaos, several videos from Paktika province showed victims being carried into helicopters to be airlifted from the area. Images widely circulating online from the province showed destroyed stone houses, with residents picking through clay bricks and other rubble.

Meanwhile, Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesperson for the Taliban government, has urged agencies to send teams to "prevent further catastrophe". His appeal comes at a time when the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the US military from the longest war in its history.

