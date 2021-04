The year 2021 marks the 51st Earth Day celebrations across the globe with the theme "Restore Our Earth". It aims to focus on natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking that can restore the world's ecosystems.

Global warming and climate change continue to be the focal point of discussion and people across the globe are taking part in activities to raise awareness about critical issues impacting planet Earth.

Climate and environmental literacy

Climate restoration technologies

Reforestation efforts

Regenerative agriculture

Equity and environmental justice

Citizen science

Cleanups

Mother🌍is clearly urging a call to action ⚠️Nature is suffering We need a shift to a more sustainable economy that works for both people & the planet. Learn about our work on halting the degradation of ecosystems & climate change 👇#EarthDayhttps://t.co/tfViSVKWQ8 — UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) April 21, 2021

Girls are leading movements around the world to combat climate change. Let's amplify their voices on #EarthDay. #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/7Ppkg9kZIP — UN Women (@UN_Women) April 22, 2021

2021 is a crucial year for decisive #ClimateAction. Protecting our planet is in everyone's interest & everyone has a role to play. Ahead of Thursday's #EarthDay, see how you can #ActNow to help build a more sustainable world: https://t.co/X0Shwfcd3n pic.twitter.com/XMeOQEB0ms — United Nations (@UN) April 21, 2021

#EarthDay is about connections — to our home planet and to each other. 🐝 Download and share our #NASAScience poster & virtual backgrounds (in English and Spanish), and look closely to spot details hidden in this nature scene: https://t.co/7wlR2CLRZD pic.twitter.com/FD7oHGMzF2 — NASA (@NASA) April 20, 2021

On Earth Day 2021, I appeal to my brothers and sisters throughout the world to look at the challenges and the opportunities before us on this one blue planet that we share. Let us commit ourselves to making a positive difference to the earth’s environment. https://t.co/ETsoDWEN8Z — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) April 22, 2021

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will participate in the Leaders' Summit on Climate at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, being held virtually on 22-23 April 2021. Nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the summit.