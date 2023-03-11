Dubai named cleanest city in the world by Global Power City Index

Dubai has been the cleanest city for the last three years, according to the GPCI index. The GPCI evaluates cities based on six main categories: economy, research and development, cultural interaction, liveability, environment, and accessibility.

Dubai has been named the cleanest city in the world for the third time in a row. Dubai has also earned its reputation as the world's safest and most beautiful city, according to the Global Power City Index (GPCI) released by Japan's Mori Memorial Foundation, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of cleanliness in a tweet, stating that it is a crucial aspect of civilization, culture, and faith. He expressed his commitment to keeping the city safe, stable, and prosperous.

The GPCI, published by Mori Memorial Foundation's Institute for Urban Strategies, evaluates major cities worldwide based on their “magnetism”, and their overall ability to attract people, businesses, and capital from across the globe.

The GPCI evaluates cities based on six main categories: economy, research and development, cultural interaction, liveability, environment, and accessibility. Each category is further broken down into subcategories, and cities are evaluated based on a set of indicators that measure their performance in each category.

Economy refers to a city's business environment, economic vitality, and employment opportunities. Research and development measure a city's innovation capacity, scientific output, and higher education institutions. Cultural interaction assesses a city's cultural diversity, creative industries, and global outreach. Liveability takes into account factors such as safety, healthcare, education, and housing. Environment measures a city's sustainability, natural environment, and air quality. Accessibility refers to a city's transportation infrastructure, connectivity, and international links.

The GPCI is widely used by policymakers, academics, and businesses to gain insights into a city's strengths and weaknesses. It provides valuable information for investors and businesses seeking to expand their operations globally, as well as for individuals looking to relocate or study abroad. The GPCI helps cities identify areas where they need to improve to become more competitive in the global marketplace.