Dubai’s most expensive house on sale for Rs 1,671 crore

The mansion has been named as "Marble Palace” by the agent who is selling the property, as the palace was built with marble from different countries worth an estimated 80–100 million dirhams.

A mansion of nearly 60,000 square feet of indoor space, dubbed ‘Marble Palace’, is on sale for nearly Rs 1,671 crore ($204 million). The luxury villa has been listed on Sotheby’s International Realty for 750 million dirhams making it Dubai’s most expensive house, according to a Bloomberg report.

The mansion is said to be spread over an area of 70,000 square feet with approximately 60,000 square feet of indoor space, the report added. The house is located in the gated community of Dubai’s Emirates Hills neighbourhood. Emulating the properties built in Paris, the interiors boast heavy extravagant ornamentation and immaculate detail work.

The mansion has been named ‘Marble Palace’ by the agent who is selling the property, as the palace was built with marble from different countries worth an estimated 80–100 million dirhams. It took 12 years to complete the construction of the palace and it was ready in 2018.

ALSO READ |

It is made with the application of 700,000 sheets of gold leaf by 70 skilled workers. As the palace is now decorated with about 400 pieces of the owner’s art collection, he is willing to negotiate about including them in the purchase.

The Marble Palace is situated in the desirable Emirates Hills neighbourhood. However, it has only five bedrooms. The dining and entertainment rooms are located on the ground floor. Amenities like a massive garage that can accommodate 15 cars along with 19 bathrooms, indoor-outdoor pools, a coral reef aquarium, and many more are placed in a gated community on a golf course.

The property market in Dubai has been in deflation since 2020. Though Dubai’s handling of the pandemic did allow the city to reopen quickly. It attracted bankers who got transferred from different places, like Singapore or Hong Kong. The recent mega sales in property nearby include a 125 million dirham sale of a plot that had an empty bench front land and the purchase of a 420-million-dirham penthouse. Even comparing it to other properties, the Marble Palace is double what other properties got sold for. According to Dubai property records, the most expensive property in the neighbouring country to be sold was for 210 million dirhams in August 2022.

ALSO READ | Supertech to raise Rs 1,600 crore by July to complete ongoing housing projects in NCR

Emirates Hills is a gated community that was created around two decades ago and has been called Dubai’s Beverly Hills. There is a golf course that runs through the middle.

There is a primary suite and the second-largest bedroom suite is 2500 square feet in the Marble Palace. The other guest rooms are about 1000 square feet each, the Bloomberg report said.

The mansion was built by Luxhabitat Sethby’s International Realty, which is selling the property through Kunal Singh as its agent.