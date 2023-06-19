CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsDubai’s most expensive house on sale for Rs 1,671 crore

Dubai’s most expensive house on sale for Rs 1,671 crore

Dubai’s most expensive house on sale for Rs 1,671 crore
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 12:10:17 PM IST (Published)

The mansion has been named as "Marble Palace” by the agent who is selling the property, as the palace was built with marble from different countries worth an estimated 80–100 million dirhams.

A mansion of nearly 60,000 square feet of indoor space, dubbed ‘Marble Palace’, is on sale for nearly Rs 1,671 crore ($204 million). The luxury villa has been listed on Sotheby’s International Realty for 750 million dirhams making it Dubai’s most expensive house, according to a Bloomberg report.

The mansion is said to be spread over an area of 70,000 square feet with approximately 60,000 square feet of indoor space, the report added. The house is located in the gated community of Dubai’s Emirates Hills neighbourhood. Emulating the properties built in Paris, the interiors boast heavy extravagant ornamentation and immaculate detail work.
The mansion has been named ‘Marble Palace’ by the agent who is selling the property, as the palace was built with marble from different countries worth an estimated 80–100 million dirhams. It took 12 years to complete the construction of the palace and it was ready in 2018.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X