Dubai’s most expensive house on sale for Rs 1,671 crore

A mansion of nearly 60,000 square feet of indoor space, dubbed ‘Marble Palace’, is on sale for nearly Rs 1,671 crore ($204 million). The luxury villa has been listed on Sotheby’s International Realty for 750 million dirhams making it Dubai’s most expensive house, according to a Bloomberg report.

The mansion is said to be spread over an area of 70,000 square feet with approximately 60,000 square feet of indoor space, the report added. The house is located in the gated community of Dubai’s Emirates Hills neighbourhood. Emulating the properties built in Paris, the interiors boast heavy extravagant ornamentation and immaculate detail work.

The mansion has been named ‘Marble Palace’ by the agent who is selling the property, as the palace was built with marble from different countries worth an estimated 80–100 million dirhams. It took 12 years to complete the construction of the palace and it was ready in 2018.