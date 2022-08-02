US President Joe Biden on Monday announced the killing of top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US strike in Afghanistan. The strike happened over the weekend.

With a bounty of $25 million, Zawahiri was one of the accused of the Twin Tower strikes and is said to have coordinated the attack that left nearly 3,000 people killed. This is said to be the biggest blow to the militant group since 2011 when its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan.

The Reuters cited US officials stating that the drone strike was carried out in Kabul on Sunday at 6:18 a.m. local time. Officials also claimed with high confidence that Zawahiri was killed in the strike that left no other casualty.

"Now justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said in remarks from the White House. "We never back down."

Joe Biden in his statement expressed hope that the killing of al-Qaida leader will bring "one more measure of closure" to families of the victims of the most deadly terror attack on US soil.

"Zawahiri continued to pose an active threat to US persons, interests and national security," the official said on a conference call to the Reuters. "His death deals a significant blow to al Qaeda and will degrade the group's ability to operate."

His death raises serious questions about promises made by the Taliban during Doha Accord, where it said that it would no longer provide sanctuary to Al-Qaeda leaders. US intelligence officials believe that the Taliban was aware of his presence in the Afghan capital.

The drone attack is the first known US strike inside Afghanistan since US troops left in August last year leading to the collapse of the democratic government. This strike is likely to bolster the credibility of Washington's claim that it can address threats from Afghanistan without a military presence in the country.

Like his predecessor Bin Laden, there were rumours of Zawahiri's death several times in recent years.

With input from Reuters