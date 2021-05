The Israel and Palestine conflict is heading towards uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis - those are the word from the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres following a specially convened session of the UN Security Council.

While foreign ministers and ambassadors have called for a ceasefire, there are no signs of even a temporary truce. India has also called for immediate de-escalation, while strongly condemning all acts of violence.

This follows the deadliest day of violence in the conflict where two Israeli airstrikes killed 43 Palestinians including 8 children. With the latest casualties, the death toll in Gaza has climbed to 197, of these 58 are children and 34 are women. According to the IDF, 10 Israelis have been killed by rocket fire from Gaza.

Rony Yedidia Clein, Deputy Chief of Mission, Israel Embassy in New Delhi, said, “Israel really doesn’t have a choice in this matter because Hamas has been attacking for the past week almost with thousands of rockets and 10 Israelis were killed by Hamas rocket so Israel really has no choice but to defend its citizens and it has obligation to do so.”

On military option, she said, “That option is on the table, but we don’t see that is being something that we want to do right now. We are looking at continuing the way with airstrikes. We would rather not send our soldiers into Gaza, that becomes a whole different type of an operation and we rather not do that.”

On airstrikes on Hamas, she added, “We have been very careful about using precision, pinpoints to make sure that hits are on actual Hamas site, its launch pad, and command centre. I have to say that I really empathise with Palestinian mothers and families who have been living under the Hamas.”