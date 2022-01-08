Donald Trump’s 'Truth' app with Twitter-like design to launch in February

The Truth Social app, a social media platform being built by former US President Donald Trump, is going to launch on iOS on February 21. The app, which is made by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), has been listed on the Apple App Store. TMTG is Trump’s new media organisation led by former US Congressman Devin Nunes.

The app looks like a Twitter clone, according to the screenshots put up on the App Store listing. The UI looks similar to Twitter with the profile page appearing identical to the micro-blogging website, reported the Verge. Users on the Truth Social app will be able to post “truths”, reply to them, and even “re-truth” the posts of other users, and favourite them as well. It is not yet clear whether the app will be available on Android OS or even the Web on February 21.

Trump was a bombastic and controversial Twitter user, often tweeting in the middle of the night or early morning. However, Trump was permanently banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6 US Capitol Insurrection, where he was accused by many of using his social media platforms to spread misinformation and potentially incite violence.