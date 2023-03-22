Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case, former US president's arrest and indictment | Explained

Several reports said that Trump could be indicted in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money case by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as this week. What would this indictment mean and will it impact Trumps presidential campaign?

Former US President Donald Trump reportedly told advisors that he wants to be handcuffed behind his back for a perp walk when he appears before a court in the Stormy Daniels case. Several reports have emerged suspecting Trump's arrest in the case. The former US president might have dodged countless legal investigations, but in this case, it is believed that more serious charges could be looming against him.

What is this controversy that Trump has been embroiled in? Will he be arrested anytime soon? Will this have any impact on his US presidential campaign? Read on to know:

The Stormy Daniels case

The case in New York involves payments made by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election. Cohen was reimbursed by Trump, whose company logged the reimbursements as "legal expenses", the Associated Press reported.

These payments were made in exchange for their silence about a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. The two women alleged that they had an extramarital encounter with the Republican leader. Trump, however, denied any allegations of wrongdoing and accused prosecutors of engaging in a politically motivated “witch hunt" to damage his campaign.

Other details of the case

According to the Associated Press, Cohen paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 through a shell company Cohen set up. This amount was then reimbursed by Trump, whose company logged the reimbursements as legal expenses.

Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, "grossed up" Cohen's reimbursement for the Daniels payment for “tax purposes,” according to federal prosecutors who filed criminal charges against the lawyer in connection with the payments in 2018.

Cohen got $360,000 plus a $60,000 bonus, making a total of $420,000.

Cohen pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with the payments. He also made recordings of a conversation in which he and Trump spoke about the arrangement to pay McDougal through the National Enquirer.

What will be the charges against Trump?

So far, it is unclear what the charges against Trump will be. However, legal experts were quoted by the report as saying that a case could be made against Trump for falsifying business records by logging Cohen’s reimbursement for the Daniels payment as legal fees.

"But that's only a misdemeanour under New York law — unless prosecutors could prove he falsified records to conceal another crime," the report added.

But before the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, could charge Trump, the majority of the grand jury - that has been hearing evidence about the former president - must vote on whether to charge him or not.

What would an indictment mean?

Once indicted, prosecutors would likely work with Trump's legal team to arrange his surrender in Manhattan, the Indian Express reported. Within several days of his indictment, Trump would be required to travel to the city and turn himself in at the district attorney’s office in lower Manhattan. Hours later, he would be arraigned in a courtroom in the same building.

In case Trump does not surrender, it would kick off an even more complex scenario.

Several reports said that Trump could be indicted in connection with the case by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as this week. An indictment would mark an extraordinary turn in American history, making Trump the first former president to face a criminal charge.

Will it impact Trump's US presidential campaign?

An indictment wouldn't stop Trump from continuing his campaign. Trump is again in the race to become US president in 2024. There is no prohibition against running while facing criminal charges — or even following conviction. Indeed, convicted felons have run for president before, including from behind bars.

Politically, Trump allies believe the case actually will benefit the former president in the short term by energising his base in a competitive Republican primary and would provide another boost later on if it ultimately fails to yield a conviction.

Statute of limitations

The hush-money payments and Cohen’s reimbursements happened more than six years ago. New York’s statute of limitations for most felonies is five years. For misdemeanours, it’s just two years.

Does that mean prosecutors have run out of time? Trump thinks so. In social media posts, he insists that the statute of limitations “long ago expired,” calling the matter “old news.”

Why is this news out after over so many years?

According to the New York Times, Daniels tried to sell her story many times and secured a deal with a publication in 2011, when Trump launched a presidential bid. However, the magazine backed out after Cohen threatened legal action.

In 2018, her story made the headlines anyway, the Indian Express reported. In August 2018, Cohen also testified that Trump had asked him to make a payment of $130,000.

Other cases against Trump

The Stormy Daniels case is one of several investigations that have intensified as Trump mounts his third presidential run. Some of the other cases include:

> Trump first faced legal scrutiny in the 1970s when the Department of Justice brought a racial discrimination case against his family's real estate business.

> In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election.

> In Washington, Trump is under scrutiny from special counsel Jack Smith for his handling — allegations say mishandling — of classified documents after leaving office, as well as for his much-publicized efforts to stay in power, despite his 2020 election loss.

> As president, Trump continued to face legal scrutiny. For two years, the Justice Department investigated his 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia.

> Donald Trump has been accused of instigating January 6 Capitol riots.

(With inputs from agencies)