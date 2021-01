Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the move to impeach him "absolutely ridiculous".

He said that impeachment push has triggered "tremendous anger", but he did not want any violence.

"I want no violence," Trump told reporters as he left for Texas to survey the border wall with Mexico.

Trump, who’s under pressure to resign after his supporters stormed the US Capitol last week, also said that his speech before the Capitol siege was "totally appropriate."

Congressional Democrats on Monday introduced an article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of inciting his supporters to carry out a violent attack on the Capitol.

Meanwhile, Twitter and Facebook have suspended Trump's accounts, citing the risk of him inciting violence.

(With inputs from Agencies)