Donald Trump plans to kick off 2024 presidential bid on November 14: Report

By Vijay Anand

With the Republicans expected to sweep both the US Senate and the House of Representatives at Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States, former Donald Trump is reportedly planning to use the expected momentum to his own advantage as he plans another run for the White House in 2024.

Donald Trump, who lost to Joe Biden in a contentious 2020 US Presidential Election, is planning to launch a fresh bid for the White House, according to a report by Axios.

As per the report, Trump — currently the target of multiple, concurrent criminal investigations in the US — and his inner circle are "discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on November 14 — with the official announcement possibly followed by a multi-day series of political events, according to three sources familiar with the sensitive discussions".

Trump had lost the 2020 election to Biden in a 232-302 electoral college vote landslide, but refused to concede for weeks, eventually resulting in the January 6 US Capitol Riots in which Trump supporters and several right-wing white supremacist groups stormed the Capitol and tried to overturn the election results.

The United States is poised for the midterm elections on Tuesday, in which a third of the US senate and all 435 members of the House of Representatives go to the polls. Currently, the Democrats control the Senate and the House by wafer-thin margins — it's a 50:50 split in the Senate, with 48 Democrats getting support from two independents; the US Vice President will cast the tie-breaking vote, giving them a majority. In the House, the Democrats are in the majority 220-212, with three seats vacant.

According to most political pundits, it will be a "Red Wave", with the Republican Party taking control of both houses of the US Congress. Currently, there is a unified Democratic government in place with the part holding the White House, the Senate and the House.

As per the Axios report, Trump is planning to take advantage of the "expected post-midterm euphoria to build momentum for his own effort" to retake the White House.

At an election rally in Sioux City in the state of Iowa, Trump said, "In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again ... Get ready that’s all I’m telling you — very soon. Get ready."

Trump's first — and successful — run for presidency in 2016 was on the slogan, "Make America Great Again." Trump had scored a stunning upset over the widely favoured Hillary Clinton by a nearly identical margin as his 2020 loss — 304-227.